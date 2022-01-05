O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 547 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American States Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AWR shares. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

