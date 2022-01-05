O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $749,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

