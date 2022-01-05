O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $613,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 140.8% in the second quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 354,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

