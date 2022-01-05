O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $365,000 Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ennis by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 330,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of EBF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.