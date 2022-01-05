O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

