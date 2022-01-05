O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $226,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

