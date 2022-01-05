O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

