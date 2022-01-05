NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NVR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NVR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $24.49 on Tuesday, reaching $5,781.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,430.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,165.61. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,885.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

