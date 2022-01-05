nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 795.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 217,599 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.