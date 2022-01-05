NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 68,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 132,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUZE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuZee during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuZee during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuZee by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

