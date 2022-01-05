Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $24.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

