Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JSD opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

