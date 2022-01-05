Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
JSD opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.