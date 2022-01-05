Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NSL stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

