Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

