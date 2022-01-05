Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
