Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

