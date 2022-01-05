Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years.

NYSE NXJ opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

