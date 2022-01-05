Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
