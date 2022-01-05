Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

