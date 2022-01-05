Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JRO stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

