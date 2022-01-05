Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
JRO stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
