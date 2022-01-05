Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

