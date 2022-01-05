Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

