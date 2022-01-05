Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.19. Nuvalent shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.