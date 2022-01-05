Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given a C$85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been given a C$85.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.56.

TSE:NTR traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$90.92. 977,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,498. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$62.80 and a twelve month high of C$99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.73.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.0200011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

