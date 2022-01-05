NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. NULS has a market cap of $76.14 million and $23.83 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

