NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

