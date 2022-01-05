Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.83.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.74. Novavax has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,408 shares of company stock worth $17,985,208. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.