Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 5,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

