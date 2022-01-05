Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday.

NTRS stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

