Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 10th

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

NECB stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

