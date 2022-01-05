Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Head-To-Head Review

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 9.05% 10.33% 2.30% Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61%

This table compares Banco Macro and Nordea Bank Abp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.35 $371.39 million $3.17 4.43 Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 4.12 $2.59 billion $1.03 12.16

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Macro and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nordea Bank Abp 1 3 6 0 2.50

Banco Macro currently has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus target price of $53.16, suggesting a potential upside of 324.60%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Macro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

