Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.96 or 0.00032235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,170.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,101 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

