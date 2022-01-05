NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 85,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 25,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

