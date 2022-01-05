Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 71,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,039. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

