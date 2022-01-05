Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 71,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,039. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.