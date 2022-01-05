Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.31. Nexters shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 43 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
