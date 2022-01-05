Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.31. Nexters shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 43 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

