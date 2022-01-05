NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 99.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

