NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 539,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,194. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 288,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

