NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $4,014.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00319384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

