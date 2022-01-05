Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 7,504,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

