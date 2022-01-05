Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.07

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 6238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

