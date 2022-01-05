New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,445 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

