New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.