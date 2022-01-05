New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,227 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 922.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

