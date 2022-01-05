New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

