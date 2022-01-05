New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.33 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Trupanion worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,522 shares of company stock worth $5,062,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

