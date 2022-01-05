New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 16,239 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Huntsman worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

HUN stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

