New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New World Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NDVLY opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. New World Development has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

