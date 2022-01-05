New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $3,194,700.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00.

Shares of NEWR opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of New Relic by 36.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.