Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.