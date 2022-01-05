NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NTST opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.83 million, a PE ratio of 134.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.