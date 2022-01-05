Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $142,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.89. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

