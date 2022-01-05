NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of NetEase worth $57,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

